Cowboys' secret offensive weapon finally being used the right way
When Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he made it clear that a goal was to get more creative on offense and to use more motion, something the fan base was calling for under Mike McCarthy.
Schottenheimer showed creative looks during training camp, and that could pay off in a big way for All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin.
Turpin, one of the fastest men in the lead, is getting more involved in offense by lining up all over the formations. In Week 1, that was put in perspective with a mind-blowing stat.
Turpin was in motion for 53 percent of his offensive reps, the most of his career. It was also the highest motion rate by a Cowboys wide receiver since 2018 (with a minimum of 20 snaps), per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Turpin carried the ball two times for nine yards, and hauled in two catches for 18. The speedster added four kickoff returns for 81 yards.
As the season goes on, the hope is Turpin continues to be put in positions to take advantage of his speed and to set up mismatches for the offense.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
We will see if his production can increase in a matter of days when the New York Giants visit AT&T Stadium.
