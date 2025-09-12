Brian Schottenheimer strongly hints at DaRon Bland replacement for Cowboys in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys look to get into the win column for the first time in the 2025 NFL regular season, and they are favored to do just that against the division rival New York Giants in Week 2 on Sunday afternoon.
Despite being favored, the Cowboys do have some questions in the secondary, following an injury to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland in practice. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Reddy Steward is expected to step up.
Steward, who spent time last season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during his time with the Chicago Bears, is expected to see a major increase in playing time.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
Schottenheimer revealed, "You're going to see Reddy Steward play a lot of football," when speaking to the media.
Steward was one of the highest-graded cornerbacks of the preseason, with an impressive PFF grade of 83.6. After continuing to impress the Cowboys coaching staff, it looks like he will get his call in Week 2.
MORE: Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa earns major off-field honor by NFLPA in Week 2 of season
All eyes will be on the secondary throughout the game, so Steward will have a great opportunity to shine. Let's hope he is up for the job.
Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc