Brian Schottenheimer recalls accidentally calling play in joint practice with Rams

Cowboys head coach recounts hilarious moment of calling a play he wasn't supposed to during joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys prepared for their first preseason game of the season by holding a joint practice with their opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

It was finally time for the coaching staff to see the Cowboys lining up against someone that wasn't repping the same uniform, leaving a lot to discuss after Tuesday's practice.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media about the practice with the Rams. During his press conference, the first-year Cowboys coach revealed a hilarious moment during his first joint practice as leader of the Dallas sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

When discussing his competitive nature, Schottenheimer recounted a moment where he was a little aggravated during Tuesday's practice and called a play he wasn't supposed to call.

Schottenheimer said the coaching staff was a little surprised by his calling of "the bomb", but the rookie head coach admitted that his competitive nature took over in that moment.

If the worst thing Schottenheimer does is call a play he wasn't supposed to during a joint practice because he likes to win, then the Cowboys have found the right guy to lead this franchise.

The funny thing for Schottenheimer to do would be to call the play during the game on Saturday night. That would exude the right kind of confidence to set the tone.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

