Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares emotional moment with media
There is a positive buzz surrounding the Dallas Cowboys since the moment Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach. Schottenheimer has been praised for his "energy" and the culture he is building in Dallas.
Veterans and rookies have spoken highly of Schottenheimer, with his "authenticity" being a big reason everyone has been able to relate to him.
Schottenheimer has also gone out of his ways to build relationships with the players and to strengthen the relationships within the team's locker room.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
This week, during OTAs, Schottenheimer shared some of his authenticity with the media when he shared an emotional and vulnerable moment.
"I've been thinking about this, really, my whole life as a professional, what I wanted to do," Schottenheimer said, via NFL insider Ed Werder on X.
"But there's things that come up every day, and kind of like, I wish my dad was still here. I'd reach out to him."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer keeping energy high at Cowboys OTAs
Brian Schottenheimer is the son of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer, who was an NFL head coach for 21 seasons. Marty Schottenheimer ranks No. 8 in career wins (205) and No. 7 in regular-season wins (200).
Schottenheimer won a UFL championship in 2011 and was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. He won NFL Coach of the Year in 2004 while leading the Chargers.
Cowboys Nation will be standing by Schottenheimer as the new era in Dallas begins.
