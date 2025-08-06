Joe Milton injury update shared ahead of Cowboys' preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys have watched injuries pile up through the first few weeks of training camp in Oxnard, but they received some positive news on Wednesday afternoon after an initial scare during Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Backup quarterback Joe Milton III was forced to leave practice early after banging his hand on a helmet during the session.
Luckily, he avoided any serious injury.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided an update when speaking to the media after the team's Wednesday walkthrough and shared that Milton is expected to suit up for the team's first game of the NFL preseason against the Rams.
"Joe Milton (thumb) should be fine, per Schottenheimer, and was throwing in today's walkthrough — meaning he should be clear for the preseason matchup vs. Rams," Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.
Dallas and the Rams will face off at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 9, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Milton is expected to get extended work throughout the preseason and will have his opportunity to shine after being acquired by the New England Patriots earlier in the offseason.
The Cowboys sent a fifth-round pick (No. 171 overall) to the Patriots in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round pick (No. 217 overall).
