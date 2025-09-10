Cowboys' new addition has jaw-dropping statistic that should make fans excited
The Dallas Cowboys will be searching for their first win of the season when they meet the New York Giants on Sunday.
Not that the game wasn't important already, but the Cowboys losing to the Giants on Sunday would not only make them 0-2 on the season, but it would also make them 0-2 in the NFC East.
Sunday's matchup is a vital one, and the Cowboys will need everyone on their A game. According to a recent stat, new defensive tackle Kenny Clark could have a monster day on Sunday.
MORE: Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website did a deep dive on the speed of the defensive line in the team's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Walker discovered that Clark's speed to the reaction of the snap was easily the best of any defensive tackle on the team. Clark was clocked with having a .89-second reaction time to the snap.
According to Walker, that was the sixth fastest reaction to the snap on the Cowboys' defensive line. However, the five players in front of Clark were defensive ends.
MORE: Jadeveon Clowney addition would give Cowboys surprisingly effective pass rusher
The Cowboys' front office told everyone when they made the trade for Clark that the defensive end was bringing a new element to the defense. It appears speed on the interior defensive line will be one of his strongest attributes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc