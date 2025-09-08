Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer drills one-word message to his team: Consistency
The Dallas Cowboys put the finishing touches on Week 1 with the press conference of head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday.
The presser was a time to reflect on the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while also looking ahead at their matchup with the New York Giants.
During Schottenheimer's time with the media on Monday, it was quickly discovered what the first-year head coach wants to see out of his time for the foreseeable future: Consistency.
The term consistency was harped on by Schottenheimer throughout the press conference. When he discussed the play of Marshawn Kneeland in Week 1, as well as talking about Jaydon Blue and Mazi Smith being inactive for the game, consistency was the term Schottenheimer drilled into the heads of everyone.
The work put in day in and day out is what Scottenheimer is looking for in his team, and it's clear that without consistency, players will not see the field.
This isn't a post to clown on Schottenheimer. Having consistency for any team is important to their success. However, some of the words chosen in Monday's presser already have fans running with Blue's commitment to the team.
It's a long season, but Schottenheimer is not mincing his words with his players. The expectations need to be high if this team has plans on doing something special.
