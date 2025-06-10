Brian Schottenheimer trolls himself after Cowboys viral QB dance-off
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been going above and beyond to rebuild the team chemistry and bring the energy to the building ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Most recently, Schottenheimer and the team's quarterbacks -- Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Will Grier -- went out to learn some traditional Greek dancing with their families, and the video went viral.
On Tuesday, as the team kicked off minicamp at The Star, Schottenheimer spoke about the team boding experience and cracked a joke at his own expense.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer has hilarious response to Micah Parsons' goodnight prank
"I’m still mad at Steve Shimko for setting that up. I think I’m a great dancer, my wife would disagree," Schottenheimer joked with the media. "Maybe dancing next to Joe Milton wasn’t the best thing that I did. I don’t know how I got put in that group.
He went on to speak on the importance of his family-first approach with the team.
"Some families got together, some quarterbacks and their families. Me and my wife went. It’s just being together. We spend time in the building," Coach Schotty added. "When you do something outside the building that’s different, you’re more engaged to be around different people.
MORE: Joe Milton putting in the work with Dallas Cowboys wide receivers
"To see Dak’s newborn, that’s what life is all about.”
There is no denying Schottenheimer has a different approach with the team and it is making an impact, so let's just hope it all pays off in the fall when wins are what matter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout