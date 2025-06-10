Brian Schottenheimer has hilarious response to Micah Parsons' goodnight prank
It seems impossible to dislike Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
While he wasn't a popular choice when announced as the successor to Mike McCarthy, it became apparent quickly why the front office believed in him. Schottenheimer is as authentic as it gets, and genuinely cares about his players.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys reveal plans for Micah Parsons workload at minicamp
He proved that this past weekend when he received a viral "goodnight" call from Micah Parsons. Schottenheimer quickly turned Parsons' attempt at a joke into one of the kindest phone calls you will ever hear.
On Tuesday, Schotteheimer found out that Parsons was trying to prank him. Unsurprisingly, this news made his day as Schottenheimer lit up, saying he thought Parsons just missed him, then added "He got me pretty good."
Schottenheimer says he wants to build the "greatest culture in professional sports," which is no easy task. The best way to accomplish this, however, will be getting players to buy in.
The way he turned an attempted joke from Parsons into a pep talk for the young man in the midst of a contract negotiation shows he's already made huge strides in that department.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft
Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk