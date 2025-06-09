Joe Milton putting in the work with Dallas Cowboys wide receivers
This offseason has been a busy one for the Dallas Cowboys, who are turning to a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer.
As is often the case when a new coach takes over, the Cowboys are also making a lot of changes on their roster. Some changes are rather significant, such as the addition of wide receiver George Pickens. Others fly under the radar, like the return of Dante Fowler Jr.
MORE: Ken Dorsey reveals most important aspect of Cowboys passing game
The Cowboys have a solid mixture of such moves, with one falling in the middle. Dallas added quarterback Joe Milton III in a trade with the New England Patriots. As a backup quarterback, they’re hopeful they won’t have to turn to him — since that would mean Dak Prescott has remained healthy. Milton, however, is making sure he’s ready if called upon.
Milton has been impressive during OTAs and has been working to get on the same page as some of his receivers. Photos surfaced on social media showing Milton practicing with backup wide receivers Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks.
Due to CBA limitations, there are hardly enough snaps for young players to develop. That’s why it’s imperative they work on their own, and Milton is being incredibly smart about who he’s working with.
Getting on the same page as the rest of the reserves will give Milton, as well as Flournoy and Brooks, plenty of comfort when they do play in the preseason. This could help the two wideouts battle for a spot on the roster while giving Milton more faith that he can run the offense if needed.
