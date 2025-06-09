Cowboys Country

Joe Milton putting in the work with Dallas Cowboys wide receivers

Joe Milton is ready to prove he belongs as QB2 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III throws the football before the game against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III throws the football before the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason has been a busy one for the Dallas Cowboys, who are turning to a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer

As is often the case when a new coach takes over, the Cowboys are also making a lot of changes on their roster. Some changes are rather significant, such as the addition of wide receiver George Pickens. Others fly under the radar, like the return of Dante Fowler Jr.

MORE: Ken Dorsey reveals most important aspect of Cowboys passing game

The Cowboys have a solid mixture of such moves, with one falling in the middle. Dallas added quarterback Joe Milton III in a trade with the New England Patriots. As a backup quarterback, they’re hopeful they won’t have to turn to him — since that would mean Dak Prescott has remained healthy. Milton, however, is making sure he’s ready if called upon.

Milton has been impressive during OTAs and has been working to get on the same page as some of his receivers. Photos surfaced on social media showing Milton practicing with backup wide receivers Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks.

Due to CBA limitations, there are hardly enough snaps for young players to develop. That’s why it’s imperative they work on their own, and Milton is being incredibly smart about who he’s working with.

Getting on the same page as the rest of the reserves will give Milton, as well as Flournoy and Brooks, plenty of comfort when they do play in the preseason. This could help the two wideouts battle for a spot on the roster while giving Milton more faith that he can run the offense if needed.

New England Patriots QB Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate

Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft

Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie Abby Summers

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News