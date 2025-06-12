Cowboys to work out UFL star, former 4th-round pick familiar with new DL coach
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to looking toward spring football for under-the-radar talent, which has worked for the team in the past. Now, the UFL is drawing their attention.
It was reported this week that UFL standout DeVere Levelston, who has local ties to Dallas, will be coming in for a workout. He played this past season for the Memphis Showboats, earning an impressive 82.9 defensive grade from PFF.
Now, the team is bringing in another spring football star who made the 2025 All-UFL team.
DallasCowboys.com is reporting the team will work out former Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey, who starred for the Birmingham Stallions. He is also familiar with the team's new defensive staff.
Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.
It will definitely be a workout to watch.
During his All-Pro UFL campaign, Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games.
Dallas is very familiar with spring football standouts, with signings over the past few years including All-Pros Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, who have emerged as the top kicker and return specialist in the entire league.
