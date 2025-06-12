Cowboys Country

Cowboys to work out UFL star, former 4th-round pick familiar with new DL coach

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a former fourth-round pick who made the 2025 All-UFL team for a workout following minicamp.

Josh Sanchez

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to looking toward spring football for under-the-radar talent, which has worked for the team in the past. Now, the UFL is drawing their attention.

It was reported this week that UFL standout DeVere Levelston, who has local ties to Dallas, will be coming in for a workout. He played this past season for the Memphis Showboats, earning an impressive 82.9 defensive grade from PFF.

Now, the team is bringing in another spring football star who made the 2025 All-UFL team.

MORE: Cowboys can be major 2025 surprise as one of NFL's most 'overlooked' teams

DallasCowboys.com is reporting the team will work out former Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey, who starred for the Birmingham Stallions. He is also familiar with the team's new defensive staff.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey celebrates after a member of the coaching staff is knocked over in drills.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey celebrates after a member of the coaching staff is knocked over in drills. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.

It will definitely be a workout to watch.

MORE: Cowboys' top rookie already sounds wise beyond his years

During his All-Pro UFL campaign, Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games.

Dallas is very familiar with spring football standouts, with signings over the past few years including All-Pros Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, who have emerged as the top kicker and return specialist in the entire league.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs through a drill during OTA workouts.
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs through a drill during OTA workouts. / PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist

Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News