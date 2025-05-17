Cowboys must find ways to win at home again
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a season in which they won seven games, but only two of those came at AT&T Stadium.
ESPN insider Todd Archer says the Cowboys need to be better at home this season if they want to immerse themselves back into the NFC playoff picture.
"The Cowboys entered last season with a 16-game regular-season winning streak at AT&T Stadium, then went 2-7 at home in 2024," Archer wrote.
"This season, they will host five teams that made the playoffs in 2024. The Chiefs come in Week 13. Jordan Love will return with the Packers for the first time since dominating Dallas in the 2023 wild-card round. The Eagles and Commanders played in the NFC Championship Game in January and won at AT&T Stadium last season. The Vikings made the postseason with Sam Darnold under center. And then there is Murray's success at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have not beaten the Los Angeles Chargers at home since 1990. At least Dallas has an eight-game winning streak at home against the Giants."
Dallas should have an incredible home field advantage every time at Jerry World, but that doesn't mean it translates to wins.
A lot goes into winning a football game, and the crowd can play a factor, but only if the Cowboys put themselves in a position to come out on top. If they can channel their road success from last season into their games at home, that might be the difference in returning to the playoffs versus missing out again.
