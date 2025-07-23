George Pickens gives Dallas Cowboys fans heart attack after going down grabbing leg
The Dallas Cowboys' second day of training camp was on Wednesday, and they had a scare involving one of their biggest stars.
Wide receiver George Pickens, who was added in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, went to the ground and grabbed his left calf.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer rips Cowboys for scuffle during Day 2 of training camp
He was down for a bit, and trainers had to come check on Pickens.
Thankfully, Pickens was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power.
Staying healthy is always the goal during training camp, but it's not always possible. Dallas knows this all too well after losing defensive end Sam Williams to a torn ACL during camp last year. The previous season, they watched linebacker DeMarvion Overshown go down with a torn ACL during the preseason.
MORE: Jake Ferguson steals show in Cowboys' second training camp practice
Following the loss of Williams in 2024, the Cowboys continued to drop during the 2024 regular season. Quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin, and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland all missed significant time.
Dallas can at least breathe a sigh of relief with Pickens, who is set to add some much-needed firepower to their offense. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout put up impressive numbers during his career, despite subpar quarterback play, and is ready to prove he's among the best in the game with the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie