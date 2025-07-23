Cowboys Country

George Pickens gives Dallas Cowboys fans heart attack after going down grabbing leg

The Dallas Cowboys had a quick scare on Wednesday with George Pickens.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' second day of training camp was on Wednesday, and they had a scare involving one of their biggest stars.

Wide receiver George Pickens, who was added in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, went to the ground and grabbed his left calf.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer rips Cowboys for scuffle during Day 2 of training camp

He was down for a bit, and trainers had to come check on Pickens.

Thankfully, Pickens was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power.

Staying healthy is always the goal during training camp, but it's not always possible. Dallas knows this all too well after losing defensive end Sam Williams to a torn ACL during camp last year. The previous season, they watched linebacker DeMarvion Overshown go down with a torn ACL during the preseason.

MORE: Jake Ferguson steals show in Cowboys' second training camp practice

Following the loss of Williams in 2024, the Cowboys continued to drop during the 2024 regular season. Quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin, and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland all missed significant time.

Dallas can at least breathe a sigh of relief with Pickens, who is set to add some much-needed firepower to their offense. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout put up impressive numbers during his career, despite subpar quarterback play, and is ready to prove he's among the best in the game with the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice

Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'

Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp

PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News