CeeDee Lamb sounds off on practice scuffle, vows to step up leadership
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up Day 2 of training camp practice on Wednesday afternoon, and for the second day in a row, there was a scuffle on the field.
This time around, it was defensive back Markquese Bell and rookie tight end Tyler Neville who were involved in the dust-up.
After the sides were separated, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gathered the team and delivered a stern message. Schottenheimer warned his players to get it together, and said the next person involved in a fight could get kicked out of practice.
Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke to reporters after practice and shared his thoughts on the scuffle, vowing to step up and help Schottenheimer instill discipline into the team.
"I love what Schotty is doing here," Lamb told reporters. "We've gotta have more discipline and I've gotta do a better job of helping [him instill it]."
Training camp scuffles are bound to happen, especially when competition is the main focus and goal for everyone on the field. Schottenheimer said he wanted the players to have physical and intense practices, and they are delivering.
Of course, you can be physical and intense while maintaining your discipline.
Hopefully the players received the message after Schottenheimer got the team together and they can focus on putting their best foot forward at practice as training camp goes on.
