Jerry Jones dampens hope for quick contract resolution with Micah Parsons

It might take a while for the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons to finish an extension.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys football is back. While they don’t hit the field for the first practice until Tuesday, July 22, the team has already arrived in Oxnard, and Jerry Jones had plenty to say.

On Monday, Jones held his first presser of training camp and had plenty to discuss. Predictably, one of the first topics was Micah Parsons.

The superstar pass-rusher enters the final year of his rookie deal and the team has yet to get an extension done.

For anyone who wished for a quick resolution, Jones threw some cold water at them by saying he still hasn’t had a conversation with David Mulugheta, Parsons’ agent.

Thankfully, Jones followed this up by saying he rarely speaks with agents, and that his son, Stephen Jones, typically does. Still, it’s a concerning comment after Jones insulted Mulugheta earlier this offseason by claiming he didn’t even know his name.

For his part, Parsons has arrived in Oxnard and appears ready to treat this seasons like any other. While it’s good news Parsons has that approach, Jones is also apparently treating this season like any other — which isn’t ideal.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

