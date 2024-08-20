CeeDee Lamb contract, holdout update provided by ESPN
CeeDee Lamb continues to stay away from the Dallas Cowboys while he waits for a new contract, and the latest update is not what you want to hear with the start of the regular season right around the corner.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news during the network's Fantasy Football Marathon late Monday night.
There is some silver lining that the deal is expected to eventually get gone, but there is still a way to go with little movement being made.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone
"There hasn't been a lot of movement, but yet there continues to be a sense across the league that this deal will get done and that CeeDee Lamb will not miss any time and he'll be there for the Cowboys' regular season opener," Schefter said on air.
"Now, again, what goes against that is here we are on Monday, August 19th again. And CeeDee Lamb still isn't in camp when there is a road map for all the top wide receiver deals. Field [Yates], we could sit down and have this deal hammered out before the end of this fantasy football marathon and yet the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb continue to go on without striking a deal.
"At the very least, even if they are able to figure it out at some point this week, it's going to take CeeDee Lamb a little bit of time to get back in shape. The conditioning factor. You can ask our injury expert Stephania Bell to ask about the chances of some sort of soft tissue, muscle strain when you come in this late and miss training camp. But the fact of the matter is I think most people believe this deal will get done and it's a surprise that it's not done to this point."
If the deal does get done in point for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, it will be a major boost to the Cowboys' offense.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
