CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys 'making progress' towards deal; still not close
This weekend, Dallas Cowboys fans received some good news when Stephen Jones revealed the team has extended contract offers to CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
It is a promising sign for Lamb, who is continuing his holdout for a new contract into training camp, and Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas.
However, before everyone gets too excited, there's a new report on the Lamb front.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends direct message to critics in Instagram post
While negotiations are ongoing and the two sides are making progress, there still is a long way to go. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network described the negotiations towards a new contract as "not a deal that I would describe as close"
“I would say at least they’re in a somewhat better place than they were a couple of days ago, a couple of weeks ago. Not there yet," Rapoport said. "This is not a deal that I would describe as close, but at least there has been some progress.
"At least some hope that at some point the Cowboys could lock in CeeDee Lamb... it doesn’t seem like he is going to beat Justin Jefferson, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he got pretty close.”
Jefferson signed a four-year extension worth $140 million with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal included $88.743 million in guarantees.
The hangup between the Cowboys and Lamb appears to be the guaranteed money, so hopefully the two sides can come to an agreement that makes sense for everyone. The sooner Lamb returns to the field, the better.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
