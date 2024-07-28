Ezekiel Elliott offers holdout advice to CeeDee Lamb
Ezekiel Elliott knows what it's like to go through a training camp holdout, so he is offering up advice to CeeDee Lamb.
Elliott eventually got his deal done and he believes the same will happen for the Dallas Cowboys superstar receiver, but there is going to be criticism along the way.
Following Saturday's practice session in Oxnard, Elliott discussed holding out and what the hardest part is for a player and how there may be some guilt.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends direct message to critics in Instagram post
“You definitely feel an obligation, but that’s just being a great teammate and putting your best foot forward,’’ Elliott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “It sucks when the business part of the game comes up because, I don’t want to say it takes away, but you spend your whole career, your whole life, playing this game and you’ve never been through anything like this where you had to be away from the team to handle the business part.
“All you can do is put in your work and make sure you’re in shape when you get back.’’
Elliott says that he and Lamb continue to have an open line of communication.
Lamb has already figured out that plenty of criticism will come your way during a holdout, whether it be people questioning your love of the game or saying that you are selfish.
As tough as it may be to hear those comments, Zeke says you have to just tune out the noise and keep things moving.
“It’s really tough,’’ Elliott said. “You go through your first three or four years and you guys are on the same side. This is the first time that now you’re kinda going against each other, so I mean, you’ve got to have thick skin.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott discusses motivation for Dallas Cowboys return
“There is a little extra stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day we all have the same goal. It’s going to get done.’’
The good news for Lamb, and for Cowboys fans, is a deal appears to be on the table. Stephen Jones said on Saturday that a deal has been offered to Lamb and the two sides are continuing to work towards a deal.
The sooner things get done, the better for everyone involved. And, as we know, Lamb is key to the Cowboys' offensive success.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
