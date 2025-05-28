CeeDee Lamb shares how Cowboys are coming together before season
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, and there is a new energy surrounding the team. Since Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach approximately four months ago, there has been a positive buzz with hype about the new culture being introduced.
Several players have spoken out about the positive vibes coming from Schottenheimer, including star quarterback Dak Prescott, and now another big name has some positive words.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb discussed how the team is coming together, which is promising to hear.
After an offseason that unveiled some tension in the locker room, hearing a player like Lamb say that bonds and trust are being built, there is reason for optimism in Big D.
"Relationships go a long way," Lamb said, via The Athletic. "Building trust within each other and having that open conversation, open dialogue about anything, so when things go on during the season, it’s pretty easy, we’ve already built that bond in the offseason."
Let's hope it pays off in the win column.
Despite a nagging shoulder injury that held him to 15 starts, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. That was also without Dak Prescott for half of the season.
With a healthy Lamb moving forward, the positive energy around the team, and the addition of George Pickens, it's going to be great to see how the Cowboys offense grows.
