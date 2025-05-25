Dak Prescott already shouting praises of Brian Schottenheimer era
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase is still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The fans knew Schottenheimer quite well before he accepted the position, as he was the offensive coordinator for the prior two seasons.
Sure, hiring a coach from a staff that you just gave a pink slip to may not scream optimism. But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's recent comments may change all of those who are not sold on the Schottenheimer hiring.
When recently speaking with the media, Prescott told reporters that Schottenheimer is "Doing a hell of a job," building a new culture in Dallas.
Prescott and Schottenheimer should already have a strong bond, as the two were inseparable the past two seasons on the sidelines.
However, Schottenheimer is now tasked with building chemistry with the entire roster, and Prescott's ringing endorsement should make fans feel very confident in year one under their new head coach.
Coaching changes are never easy, but it feels like Schottenheimer becoming the head coach in Dallas has been a smooth transition.
Players continue to praise his methods of leadership. Now, fans will just have to wait to see how this plays out on Sundays. For now, Schottenheimer is doing and saying all the right things. The perfect definition of the honeymoon period.
