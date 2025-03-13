CeeDee Lamb shares shocked live reaction to DeMarcus Lawrence's departure
The Dallas Cowboys have added some players at position of need during the start of the NFL free agency period, but they have also lost some key veteran leadership.
Dallas lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks as negotiations got underway.
For the latest news of Lawrence's departure, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb discovered the news in real time.
Lamb was live with streamer NEON when he checked his phone to discover the news and his reaction was caught on the live stream.
Losing a player like Lawrence who is also a strong locker room presence is a big loss for the Cowboys, especially considering his tenure.
Now that Lawrence and future Hall of Famer Zack Martin are gone in Big D, Dak Prescott is the team's longest-tenured player on the current roster.
We'll have to wait and see what the team does to add depth at the position.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
