NFL analyst slams Dallas Cowboys over recent free agency moves
Unlike last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been a bit more active during the 2025 free agency period.
Dallas has signed multiple players to short-term deals, including running back Javonte Williams, guard Robert Hunt, and former first-round picks edge Payton Turner, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
Additionally, the Cowboys made a pair of trades on Wednesday for former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam and former Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.
While the front office believes these low-risk, high-reward signings can help improve a team that finished 7-10 last season, former safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes the Cowboys aren't serious about improving.
"They don't care. I'm convinced the Cowboys just don't care, Clark said. “The Cowboys are like it is what it is. We’re going to see what is going to happen. We’re not trying to get better all offseason.”
While Dallas has spent minimal money compared to its NFC East counterparts, the team is banking on some of these signings to help fill in the void's that have now been left behind by a few key players, most notably All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who retired, and four time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who on Wednesday signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
Losing cornerstone players impacts far more than just on-field performance; it's the irreplaceable traits before and after the game and during the week of preparation.
“It’s character and grit and leadership,” Clark added when discussing the losses of Martin and Lawrence. “When you watch DeMarcus Lawrence play he was the one guy on the front defensively that played football like it was supposed to be played. He played on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He was about hat and hands. He was about leverage. He played this game and gave them a sense of physicality that really no one else could, even with Micah [Parsons] being their best player.”
The approach the Cowboys have taken this March likely indicates that owner Jerry Jones and the front office will continue to emphasize building long-term through the draft.
While the strategy of building a team in April is one that any team would agree with, the Cowboys should look no further than what active free agency has done for their arch-rival, who just took home their second world title.
