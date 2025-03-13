Newest Cowboys defender ready to bring Super Bowl to Dallas
NFL free agency opened up the tampering period on Monday, giving teams two days to negotiate with players on the open market. The Dallas Cowboys came to terms with several players, including Solomon Thomas, who spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets.
During that time, Thomas worked with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who now holds the same title in Dallas. That helped the Cowboys land Thomas, who officially signed his deal on Wednesday.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2024 leading rusher signs with NFC South team
He then sent a message to fans through the team's social media saying he's gone from a "Coppel Cowboy to a Dallas Cowboy." He then said he's focused on bringing a Super Bowl to his home team.
Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2021 campaign. He then signed with the Jets in 2022 under his former San Francisco defensive coordinator — turned Jets head coach — Robert Saleh.
In his eight-year career, Thomas has 212 tackles and 18.5 sacks. He's lined up at defensive end and defensive tackle, and will likely work as the reserve 3-tech behind Osa Odighizuwa in Dallas.
