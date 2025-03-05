Osa Odighizuwa shares heartfelt comments on the Up & Adams show
The Dallas Cowboys brought excitement, hope, and gratitude back to the fanbase after signing breakout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to an impressive four-year, $80 million contract, with $58 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.
The Cowboys had a 7-10 record last season, plagued by a slew of injuries; however, it put the spotlight on Odighizuwa, who did not disappoint, finishing first in QB hits and ranking fourth among interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys re-sign Zack Martin replacement
Odighizuwa has become a fan favorite in Dallas, and his popularity is sure to continue growing after sharing sincere comments during an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams.
Adams asked Odighizuwa the question "what are the thoughts that are going through your head?"
"'Being able to take care of my mom, I feel like that was the first thing and probably the most important thing—just being able to take care of my mom and my family and making sure that for the rest of our lives, we're going to be good, " Odighizuwa responded.
MORE: Cowboys sign exclusive rights free agent, locking him in for 2025 season
Odighizuwa's talent alone is enough to make fans root for him; however, when you consider why he worked so hard and how he plans to use his hard-earned money, he becomes a great role model for aspiring athletes.
Now that Odighizuwa has set up his family for life, he still has personal goals to accomplish, and he is now "playing for legacy and the love of the game."
Cowboys fans can rest assured knowing that Odighizuwa will continue to give his all in Dallas, with multiple personal goals he is still striving to achieve, including a championship ring and personal accolades.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries