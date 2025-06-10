Micah Parsons reveals plans for Cowboys training camp amid contract drama
The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday afternoon, and the vibes at The Star were high as head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to make an impact on the team culture.
An example of the culture Schottenheimer is building was the perfect attendance, including superstar defender Micah Parsons, who continues to patiently wait for a new contract.
Parsons vowed to be in attendance for minicamp, and he's continuing to show the team's signs of good faith as they work towards a deal -- which is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Parsons was asked whether he would be showing up for training camp without a contract later this summer, and like he did with minicamp, the superstar vowed to be there.
However, he hopes his presences comes with a new deal.
“I’m still hanging tight," Parsons told the media. "I understand it’s up to (Jerry Jones), he gives the green light on everything. So hopefully something is done by next month.”
Parsons has continued to show up despite the lack of a deal and no urgency from the Cowboys front office, so hopefully they are taking notice that he really wants to be there.
Hopefully, the Cowboys can recognize the importance of Parsons sooner rather than later and complete a deal before the market for edge rushers explodes.
As OTAs kicked off on Tuesday, Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt both failed to show up. Because Parsons has shown his loyalty and stuck to his word, he deserves the reward.
