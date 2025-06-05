Cooper Beebe continues to be underestimated as Cowboys o-line anchor
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line was not at its strongest in 2024, but there were some positive things to take away from the season.
At the front of that list was center Cooper Beebe, who played in and started 16 games for the Cowboys as a rookie, without ever having played the position before the start of his NFL career.
All he did in that role was rank in the top 20 of centers in the NFL per PFF, allowing three sacks on 692 pass block snaps.
And with additional help in the form of rookie guard Tyler Booker, and what looks to be an improved Tyler Guyton at left tackle on the way - not to mention a new offensive line coach that turned him into an All-American at Kansas State - it seems only natural that Beebe will progress from Year 1 to Year 2.
However, according to PFF, that might not be the case, with the site ranking him smack dab in the middle of the NFL's top centers list, right where he finished last season.
"Beebe had a bit of a tough start to his rookie campaign, posting just a 60.5 PFF overall grade during the first half of the season," PFF wrote. "But he performed well to close out the year and earned a 69.6 PFF overall grade through the final eight weeks, which ranked in the top 10 at the position over that span."
"If Beebe can carry that momentum into Year 2, he has the ability to climb these rankings."
Beebe will have a chance to prove himself right and PFF wrong immediately out of the gate, as the Cowboys open the season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles who have one of the top defensive lines in all of the NFL.
If he can hold up in that game, the Cowboys should be in good shape heading into a stretch of winnable games against the Giants, Bears, Packers, Jets and Panthers, with Beebe as the anchor of their offensive attack.
