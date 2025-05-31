Cowboys fan-favorite lineman 'poised for breakout' in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that the team plans to have a physical offensive identity during the 2025 NFL season, and the young core of offensive linemen will be a driving force.
While the trio of Tylers -- first-round NFL draft picks Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker -- gets most of the attention, 2024 third-round selection Cooper Beebe has proven to be just as valuable along the interior.
Beebe instantly became a fan-favorite during his rookie season thanks to his no-nonsense and violent approach, and he ultimately earned the starting center job during training camp.
Throughout OTAs at the start of the Brian Schottenheimer era, the Cowboys have been taking advantage of Beebe's versatility and moving him around, but regardless of where he lands on the line, many are expecting the former Kansas State Wildcats star to take his game to the next level.
On a recent episode of the Check the Mic podcast with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson on The 33rd Team, Beebe was picked as the Cowboys player "poised for a breakout" in 2025.
Beebe transitioned from guard to center leading up to the season and he never missed a beat. That's rare for a young player, so with a year under his belt Beebe could be ready to establish himself as one of the best in the league.
What could also help Beebe take the next step is one of Brian Schottenheimer's hires.
Dallas hired Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley to the same position on the Cowboys staff. Riley has been one of the most revered offensive line coaches in college football over the last few seasons and was highly coveted across the country.
If Beebe can continue to improve during his sophomore season, it will help the Cowboys offense implement the philosophy Schottenheimer and company are hoping for.
