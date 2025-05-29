Cooper Beebe's versatility could be valuable asset for Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys made it no secret which position they value the most heading into the 2025 NFL regular season.
With their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys continued to build a wall of protection for quarterback Dak Prescott when they drafted former Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
Booker will now join a young offensive line unit, which includes two second-year players in Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.
Beebe became an instant favorite among Cowboys fans last season as a rookie after earning the starting center job during training camp.
Now, first-year head coach Brian Schottnheimer is using Beebe's talents at more than just the center position. When speaking with the media, Schottenheimer mentioned that Beebe is being moved around on the offensive line during OTAs.
"He’s doing great. Again, we’re creating competition. He’s not taking all of the 1s," Schottenheimer told the media. "We’re rolling different guys in there. Rob Jones, we’re moving Brock [Hoffman] around a lot. Moving [Cooper] Beebe around some.”
Jones primarily played guard for the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, while Hoffman was the backup for Beebe last season.
If Beebe can prove to be a strong asset at another position on the line and Schottenheimer feels the team will not skip a beat with someone else at center, then these practice runs would make a lot of sense.
Protecting Prescott is the ultimate job. However, giving him a rotational line doesn't scream success, in my opinion.
