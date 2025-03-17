Dak Prescott has heartwarming message for Cooper Rush after Cowboys exit
The Dallas Cowboys lost some depth at quarterback during the first weekend of NFL free agency. Cooper Rush, who has served as Dak Prescott's primary backup and started eight games during the 2024 season, left the team to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
Rush had proven to be a reliable backup throughout his time in Dallas, which started as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
He compiled a 9-5 record as a starter, throwing 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
With Rush moving on to the AFC North, Prescott took to social media to send his former backup the best with a classy message.
Prescott shared a post about Rush signing with the Ravens along with the heartfelt note, "Thank you brother" and a heart emoji.
Dallas will now have to explore all options at quarterback to add depth behind Prescott. The most likely option appears to be through the 2025 NFL Draft, which team EVP Stephen Jones has hinted at in the past.
"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
