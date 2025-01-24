Could Bobby Slowik be in play for the Cowboys coaching staff?
Life in the NFL comes at you fast. The Houston Texans took advantage of a Friday afternoon news dump and announced the team's decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
It was just one year ago that Slowik, who helped NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud develop, was among the hot head coaching candidates in the league.
Now, he is looking for work.
Luckily for Slowik, there are some job openings in Texas that are still vacant and a desperate owner looking for any man willing to take a job, so a little Texas two-step could be worth the dance.
Jerry Jones and company have been open to the idea of handing the keys to the Dallas Cowboys to an offensive-minded coach, and Slowik is looking for a chance at redemption.
At the very least, Dallas needs to consider adding Slowik to Schottenheimer's staff if he gets the job.
Slowik has proven to have the chops, and the Cowboys have more talent on paper, so it would be interesting to see whether the team would have interest in picking his brain about a plan for the future.
Yes, the Houston offense did regress in 2024, but the Texans lost two of the team's top three receivers and had an atrocious offensive line.
They still managed to win the division and reach the NFL Playoffs.
Currently, Dallas' most recent offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is the leading candidate to accept the job, while Philadelphia Eagles OC Kellen Moore, who previous played quarterback and served as offensive coordinator for the 'Boys, is also in the mix.
If you're willing to give the opportunity to two men who you have previously worked with and never reached the success the franchise is hoping for, why not take a flier on a man who is one year removed from being the "it guy" in the league?
There is no telling what direction Jerry Jones will ultimately go with the head coaching search, but Slowik is worthy of consideration for the coaching staff, and at least he's not a name the fanbase is already done with.
