Could Dallas Cowboys make blockbuster trade for 3-time All-Pro WR?
Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers have been underwhelming. Brandin Cooks has been disappointing through the first month of the season, while Jalen Tolbert has shown promise but failed to have a breakout game.
The Cowboys' lack of depth and experience at the position has led to plenty of speculation throughout the offseason and first few weeks of the season about a potential trade.
Dallas has been linked to former Cowboys receiver and current Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper, but there's another big name that Cowboys Nation has its eyes on.
Enter Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams.
The three-time All-Pro pass catcher is reportedly being shopped by the Raiders, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He writes the team is "growing open" to the possibility of trading Adams and "the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver."
Adams previously played for Mike McCarthy, who was head coach of the Green Bay Packers when the team drafted him in 2014.
During his time under McCarthy, Adams had one 1,000-yard season and three years with double-digit touchdowns.
Now, a trade for Adams could be costly, so the Cowboys would have to determine whether they want to financially commit to Adams and give up draft capital for what could be a short-term rental. But, if Jerry Jones is really all-in, he needs to pick up the phone and see if the two sides could make things work.
