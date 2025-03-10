Cowboys agree to terms with promising running back during NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys avoided outside free agents like the plague in 2024, which resulted in a 7-10 campaign. Perhaps they learned from this since they dipped their toes in the water during the first day of tampering.
Dallas agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, it's a one-year deal worth $3 million but could increase to $3.5 million with incentives.
MORE: Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
Williams was a second-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft and burst onto the scene with 903 yards as a rookie. He then missed 13 games in 2022 due to injury and has seen his numbers drop since returning.
Working in a committee, Williams recorded 513 yards in 2024 while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. That average isn't encouraging but the 220-pounder has proven he can carry the load.
Ideally, Williams will be a backup to whoever the Cowboys wind up selecting in the upcoming draft. What this move mostly accomplishes is keeping them from overpaying for Rico Dowdle, who suddenly has a high market value and no shortage of suitors.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries