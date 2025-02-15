Cowboys breakout star named free agent to 'prioritize' with AFC suitors
The Dallas Cowboys running game left a lot to be desired during the 2024 NFL season, but there was some momentum built in the second half of the year thanks to breakout star Rico Dowdle.
Dowdle started the season as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott, but eventually earned the role of lead back and went on to finish the year as the first undrafted player in franchise history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single season.
Unfortunately for Dallas, Dowdle is not set to hit free agency in a relatively weak running back market.
That means Dowdle could generate plenty of attention from running back-needy teams, and knowing Jerry Jones' unwillingness to spend in free agency, the Cowboys could be priced out of the Dowdle sweepstakes.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Dowdle as a free agent the Cowboys should "prioritize," but also mentioned two AFC teams as potential suitors, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
"The 26-year-old is one of the few potential long-term starters at his position set to be available, and he carries a projected market value of just $6.2 million annually—more than a fair price for a high-volume runner," Knox wrote.
"The Denver Broncos should be high on Dowdle for his starting potential. Denver struggled to pair Bo Nix with a consistent ground game in 2024 and is set to lose Javonte Williams in free agency. With Najee Harris set to become a free agent, the Pittsburgh Steelers should view Dowdle as a budget alternative."
Interestingly enough, the Cowboys have been named as a potential suitor for Najee Harris during the offseason.
So, when all is said and done, we could see Dallas and Pittsburgh swapping backs.
