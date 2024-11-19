Pat McAfee on Jerry Jones: ‘Your team sucks, your building sucks‘
Jerry Jones has been the subject of criticism in the past, but it’s hard to remember a time when he’s taken as much heat as he has in 2024. His beloved Dallas Cowboys just suffered their sixth-straight loss at home and all the blame is being placed on Jones.
He boldly claimed he and the rest of the front office was “all-in” this offseason before doing practically nothing. That lack of effort led to Pat McAfee ripping into Jones during a segment on The Pat McAfee Show.
MORE: Houston Texans ruthlessly troll Dallas Cowboys failures after MNF
The former Indianapolis Colts’ punter first pointed out that Dallas has had a lead in just one home game this season, which lasted 2:15 seconds. That led to a slide aptly titled “Pinching pennies and losing games” where he called Jones out for not adding Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley.
It all led to McAfee looking into the camera to tell Jones, “Your team sucks, your building sucks, and a lot of people are starting to think you suck.”
Earlier in the show, McAfee explained that Brandon Aubrey’s first-ever missed field goal at home could be on Jones as well. He was integral in hosting the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight on Friday night, and the turf had to be moved. Aubrey slipped while attempting a kick, hitting the upright.
This is in addition to the roof falling apart before the game. For what it’s worth, McAfee never even dove into the blinding sun issue.
It’s hard to argue that Jones isn’t the problem. This franchise has fallen short for 30 years. They’ve replace quarterbacks, coaches, and many other players only to have the same issue. What they haven’t changed is how much Jones is involved.
That’s not going to happen as long as Jones is alive, which is why McAfee said “If I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan, I’m thinking about becoming a Houston Texans fan.”
