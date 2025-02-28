Dallas Cowboys have 'awesome' meeting with star NFL Draft WR prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are doing their due diligence in addressing their wide receiver needs, meeting informally with Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
The meeting, which included Cowboys' first-year wide receivers coach Junior Adams, appears to have left a positive impression on both sides.
"It was awesome," Egbuka said of the meeting. The connection between Egbuka and Adams dates back to the receiver's high school days, potentially giving Dallas an inside track on evaluating the talented prospect.
The Cowboys' potential interest in Egbuka and other wideouts comes at a key time for the organization.
With veteran Brandin Cooks heading to free agency and Jalen Tolbert entering the final year of his rookie contract, Dallas is actively searching for a complementary receiver to pair with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
Egbuka's credentials make him an intriguing option for Dallas. The Ohio State product is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, during which he played a pivotal role in the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff championship, recording 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.
Known for his athleticism and ball skills, Egbuka is projected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. His combination of reliable hands, route-running ability, and championship pedigree could make him an ideal fit for a Cowboys offense looking to regain its explosive potential.
As the draft process continues, the informal meeting between Egbuka and the Cowboys could be the possible first step toward a future partnership that would benefit both parties.
