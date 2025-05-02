Dallas Cowboys rookie credits his mother for sharpening media skills
When the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, it wasn't a universally loved move. As fans have gotten to see the way he carries himself, it seems the tone is changing.
Booker hasn't been afraid to show his excitement over joining the Cowboys, something that DeMarvion Overshown said they need on the field. When speaking to the media, he gains even more respect, often coming across like a seasoned veteran.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate
That was evident during his first media session during rookie minicamp, which led Saad Yousuf to ask the rookie where he received his training to speak with the media. Booker gave a great answer, saying his mother would replay his interviews and ask him why he answered questions the way he did.
Dallas felt great about Booker as the top guard in this class, but they were just as interested in the person. He displayed great character during his time at Alabama, even being voted a team captain.
MORE: Tyler Booker shares thoughts on signing Dallas Cowboys rookie contract
That leadership was something new head coach Brian Schottenheimer sought in not only Booker, but several of the team's selections. The Cowboys are focused on changing the culture under their first-year head coach, who had a similar introduction to the fan base as Booker.
Just like when Booker was announced as the team's draft pick, the hiring of Schottenheimer was met with skepticism. He's also won people over with his personality, especially during his impressive media sessions.
Now we just have to see if they can prove people wrong on the field too.
