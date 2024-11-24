Cowboys-Commanders get drunk uncles everywhere excited for turkey day ball
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the Washington Commanders in Week 12, winning by a score of 34-26.
That score isn't indicative of how the game went, with both defenses holding their own for the first three quarters. Then in the final 15 minutes, the wheels fell off.
MORE: Stephen Jones doubles down on Dallas Cowboys failed trade
Dallas outscored the Commanders 24-17 in the fourth quarter, with five touchdowns coming in the final 5:16. Two of those, which happened with fewer than three minutes to play, covered nearly the entire field.
First, it was KaVontae Turpin who nearly had a huge mistake. Washington just scored on a four-yard touchdown pass from Zach Ertz and kicked the ball to Turpin. It went between his legs but he turned around, picked up the loose ball, then mashed all the buttons like he was playing Madden. The end result was a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown.
That gave the road team a 27-17 lead, but Washington responded with a 51-yard field goal from Austin Seibert. They then had a chance for a last-minute comeback after Dallas forced them to use all their timeouts before punting it away.
Jayden Daniels needed just one play to make good on that opportunity, hitting Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown.
That should have set us up for ovetime, but Seibert whiffed on the extra point.
That was his second missed point after attempt, and it left everyone in the stadium in shock.
Washington had one more chance to get the ball back, but that also wound up being a highlight. Juanyeh Thomas grabbed the kick and went straight to the house for a 43-yard touchdown.
Unfortunately, this led to Austin Ekeler being injured on the ensuing kickoff, which no one ever wants to see. Thankfully, he got up and walked off on his own power.
As for the Cowboys, this game was an exciting win that ended a five-game losing streak. It also should have every drunk uncle ready to watch Cooper Rush take on Tommy DeVito on Thanksgiving Day.
