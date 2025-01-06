Cowboys Country

Cowboys could get DeMarvion Overshown back earlier than expected

DeMarvion Overshown suffered multiple tears in his knee but the Dallas Cowboys might have their star linebacker on the field earlier than expected.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

DeMarvion Overshown was on the verge of superstardom for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

After missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in his left knee, Overshown exploded with 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and one pick-six. Sadly, his season ended early when he tore the ACL, MCL, PCL in his right knee in December.

MORE: 7 biggest disappointments for Dallas Cowboys in 2024 season

There was a strong sense that the severity of the injury could cost him the entire 2025 season as well. Overshown quickly tried to dispute this and has been seen already walking without crutches.

Now we have another indication that he could return sooner than initially expected. According to Calvin Watkins, Overshown is claiming his recovery time is nine months and that he will be back before December.

Dallas still has a lot to figure out with their head coach as well as pending free agents. There are also holes on the roster they ignored in 2024 that have only grown.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With that being the case, getting Overshown back at any point in 2025 would be a huge boost. Especially if it’s closer to the beginning of the season than the end.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season

Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News