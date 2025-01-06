Cowboys could get DeMarvion Overshown back earlier than expected
DeMarvion Overshown was on the verge of superstardom for the Dallas Cowboys this season.
After missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in his left knee, Overshown exploded with 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and one pick-six. Sadly, his season ended early when he tore the ACL, MCL, PCL in his right knee in December.
MORE: 7 biggest disappointments for Dallas Cowboys in 2024 season
There was a strong sense that the severity of the injury could cost him the entire 2025 season as well. Overshown quickly tried to dispute this and has been seen already walking without crutches.
Now we have another indication that he could return sooner than initially expected. According to Calvin Watkins, Overshown is claiming his recovery time is nine months and that he will be back before December.
Dallas still has a lot to figure out with their head coach as well as pending free agents. There are also holes on the roster they ignored in 2024 that have only grown.
With that being the case, getting Overshown back at any point in 2025 would be a huge boost. Especially if it’s closer to the beginning of the season than the end.
