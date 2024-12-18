Could Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown return sooner than expected?
The Dallas Cowboys suffered some devastating news earlier this month when up-and-coming star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was lost for the season due to a severe knee injury.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee vs. the Bengals on Monday Night Football, undergoing surgery later that week to repair the damage.
Originally, the prognosis for Overshown was a bit grim, with many fearing that Overshown could be lost for the entire 2025 season due to the injury.
MORE: Cowboys linked to former NFL Coach of the Year as possible Mike McCarthy replacement
However, according to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the outlook for the second-year pro could be much better than originally expected, with a possibility that he could return as early as midseason next year following a successful surgery this week.
"Cowboys standout LB DeMarvion Overshown underwent successful knee surgery with Dr. ElAttrache, and there’s hope he could return by mid-to-late next season," Schultz said. "A far more optimistic timeline than initially expected after the diagnosis."
This is the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year. He is also one of several Cowboys to be lost due to injury this season, alongside quarterback Dak Prescott, top corner Trevon Diggs, and offensive guard Zack Martin.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty says he could be ‘hometown hero’ if drafted by Cowboys
Overshown has become both a fan favorite and a leader in the locker room for Dallas, earning the respect of his teammates for his tenacious play.
This includes Cowboys star edge rusher and linebacker Micah Parson, who was very emotional following the injury.
"I cried," Parsons said after the injury. "It's like my little bro, bro. He doesn't deserve that, either. He really doesn't. Just to understand what he's going to go through and to be there for him physically, and mentally. It's just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don't think that's fair, either."
Overshown's season ended with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
What would make Cowboys fans okay with another year of Mike McCarthy?
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has firm stance on Micah Parsons trade rumors
DeMarcus Lawrence injury update provided by Mike McCarthy
Micah Parsons responds to fans urging Cowboys to embrace tanking