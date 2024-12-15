Potential timeline for Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown to return revealed
During the Dallas Cowboys Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they saw DeMarvion Overshown leave after having his right leg rolled up. It was clear from the moment it happened the injury was bad but the diagnosis was worse than expected.
Dallas reported after the game that Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. This came after he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in the left knee.
Overshown, who was having a massive season, isn't expected to be back anytime soon, with the Cowboys saying the injury could keep him out for most of the 2025 season as well. This lined up with a recent case study Jeremy Fowler compared to Overshown.
MORE: Stephen Jones hints Cowboys could be rethinking Micah Parsons extension
Brandon Loree from Blogging the Boys posted that Fowler compared Overshown's injury to one suffered by Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins.
Chubb tore his ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon in the right knee last December. He needed five hours of surgery and has yet to make it back for Miami.
Overshown had become the emotional leader of this defense in 2024 with 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and one interception. That pick was during their win on Thanksgiving against the Giants and Overshown took it to the house for a touchdown.
Dallas has been dealing with injuries all season but the impact of this one could carry over to 2025, and possibly longer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Panthers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14