DeMarvion Overshown all smiles after making Cowboys history with jersey change

Rising Dallas Cowboys defensive star DeMarvion Overshown gave America's Team a jolt of energy on Wednesday morning after officially announcing the long-awaited, often-teased jersey number switch to No. 0, the number he made famous with the Texas Longhorns.
Overshown, who is lovingly referred to as "Agent 0," will make team history as the first player to ever wear the jersey No. 0 for America's Team.
After the news was officially announced, Overshown was all smiles.
Overshown spoke to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com to discuss the monumental change and couldn't hold back his excitement when discussing what it meant to get to return to his roots.
Overshown was overcome with joy.
"It's just like when Superman put on his cape, when I put that No. 0 on, it's really Agent 0 out there," Overshown told DallasCowboys.com after the announcement.
Cowboys Nation will be hoping Overshown brings those superpowers to the field when he is back to 100 percent and can return to action.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
