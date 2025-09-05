Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer's offense already impressing Cowboys fans with impressive change

It took one game for Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer to make a massive change to the team's offensive scheme.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' attempt to play spoiler on Thursday night during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration came up just short.

The Eagles would earn the 24-20 win over their NFC East rival; however, not all was lost from the game for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys proved they can compete with the top teams in the NFL, and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer proved his offense is going to look a lot different this season.

According to NFL Pro, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was used in motion during Thursday night's season opener, 53.8% of his time on the field. That is a career high for Turpin and doubles the percentage of his previous high.

It's safe to say that the offensive philosophy of Schottenheimer is a lot different than former head coach Mike McCarthy, who Schottenheimer coached under for two seasons.

The Cowboys' offense looked a lot different on Thursday night. Some areas were shocking, like CeeDee Lamb's drop issues, while others showed a lot of promise.

It was just one game, and it was a game ruined by a weather delay. However, fans can still take a lot from that game as they have a long wait for the team's Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.

