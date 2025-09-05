Brian Schottenheimer's offense already impressing Cowboys fans with impressive change
The Dallas Cowboys' attempt to play spoiler on Thursday night during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration came up just short.
The Eagles would earn the 24-20 win over their NFC East rival; however, not all was lost from the game for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys proved they can compete with the top teams in the NFL, and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer proved his offense is going to look a lot different this season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players against Eagles in NFL Week 1
According to NFL Pro, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was used in motion during Thursday night's season opener, 53.8% of his time on the field. That is a career high for Turpin and doubles the percentage of his previous high.
It's safe to say that the offensive philosophy of Schottenheimer is a lot different than former head coach Mike McCarthy, who Schottenheimer coached under for two seasons.
The Cowboys' offense looked a lot different on Thursday night. Some areas were shocking, like CeeDee Lamb's drop issues, while others showed a lot of promise.
MORE: Matt Eberflus needs to answer for inexcusable LB snap count in Cowboys' Week 1 loss
It was just one game, and it was a game ruined by a weather delay. However, fans can still take a lot from that game as they have a long wait for the team's Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc