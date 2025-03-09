Cowboys' EVP Stephen Jones hints on early extension talks with Micah Parsons

Cowboys Country

Timing is critical for the Dallas Cowboys to secure their star defender.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys contract extensions were marked by eleventh-hour negotiations last offseason.

Now one offseason later those negotiations are back in the picture, but perhaps with a different approach and deadline.

Dallas appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential contract extension with star linebacker Micah Parsons before the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Cowboys executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones suggested that the organization hopes to secure Parsons' future with the team sooner rather than later.

"That's always the goal. The goal was to get CeeDee done early," Jones told DallasCowboys.com. "The goal is to get it done when you can get it."

Parsons will enter his fifth NFL season in 2025 under his fully guaranteed fifth-year option worth $24.007 million.

Despite missing four games in the 2024 campaign, the defensive standout recorded 12 sacks, and further cemented his value to the Cowboys' defense by becoming the fourth all-time player to register 10 or more sacks over his first four seasons.

The market for elite defensive players recently shifted when the Las Vegas Raiders extended All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby with a three-year, $106 million contract that includes $53 million in guarantees. That deal, which averages $35.5 million per season, made Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and could influence Parsons' negotiation parameters.

While not specifically confirming with Parsons' representatives, Jones acknowledged ongoing negotiations with several players.

Dallas must make important decisions about the futures of other key players, including running back Rico Dowdle and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

"You never know until you get it done. We're obviously talking to some of those you mentioned, not all of them," Jones said. "Some of them will go to the market and see the situation. Some guys were willing and are working to get deals done."

The Cowboys have historically faced challenges retaining all their top talent due to salary cap constraints (a good problem to have), but securing Parsons, a cornerstone of their defense, appears to be a priority for the organization's front office.

