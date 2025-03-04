ESPN's Mina Kimes has perfect solution for Cowboys, Micah Parsons
Another offseason has come, and another Dallas Cowboys contract negotiation takes center stage. Last season, the team made extension deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.
This offseason, all the attention will be on the team trying to lock up star edge rusher Micah Parsons. There's no threat of Parsons living at the moment, but getting this deal done sooner rather than later would ease the tension.
During a recent episode of ESPN's NFL Live, analyst Mina Kimes gave the perfect response as to how the Cowboys should approach these negotiations with Parsons.
Kimes believes the Cowboys should make Parsons the highest-paid pass rusher in the league, and she's not wrong.
When speaking on the future of the Cowboys, Kimes said the franchise should feel good about Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons being their highest-paid players.
It feels like this is an obvious situation. However, when has the front office of this organization ever made anything easy?
Parsons and the Cowboys will get a deal done; that's not the problem. The problem is, how dramatic will Jerry Jones make this situation when it doesn't need to be that complicated?
The national media, local media, and the fanbase know what needs to be done. Can the front office get a quick deal done for once?
