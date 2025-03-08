Dallas Cowboys a free agency fit for one of 'top all-around defenders' in NFL
The Dallas Cowboys need help on defense at mulitple positions.
Fortunately, after the restructuring of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's contracts, they will have plenty of cap space this offseason to go out and sign some difference makers.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys standout returning to NFL?
And according to Bleacher Report, there is one free agent who the Cowboys could pursue, who could be an instant impact player - San Francisco 49ers linebacker, Dre Greenlaw.
"Greenlaw is one of the top all-around defenders headed to market," Bleacher Report wrote. "He started 15 games in 2023 and finished with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and five tackles for loss. He had another 18 tackles and two interceptions during the 2023 postseason... Dallas' defense was a liability in 2024, and linebacker Eric Kendricks is set to hit the market after playing on a one-year deal. Dallas may need to spend big on a Micah Parsons extension, but it freed up an additional $45.2 million in cap space by restructuring Dak Prescott's contract."
One of the top linebacker talents in the NFL, Greenlaw missed nearly the entire 2024 season after infamously tearing his achilles tendon while running on to the field during Super Bowl LVIII, playing in just two games and making nine tackles.
MORE: Free agent WR recovering from knee injury identified as Cowboys 'perfect match'
However, before his injury, Greenlaw was an absolute force in the middle of a 49ers defense that was one of the top units in the NFL. Alongside Fred Warner, Greenlaw had back-to-back 120-plus tackle seasons in 2022 (127 tackles) and 2023 (120 tackles) in 30 total games, averaging 7.56 tackles per game over that stretch.
And for the Cowboys, who will be without DeMarvion Overshown for most of the season, as well as Eric Kendricks hitting the free agent market, adding a talent like Greenlaw alongside Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa could be the foundation of a much-improved defense in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries