7 realistic free agent options for the 'selectively aggressive' Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been making moves to free up cap space, which is likely to work on an extension for Micah Parsons. That won't be all they do, however.
Stephen Jones said the team plans to be "selectively aggressive" this offseason and while that doesn't give much insight into their thinking, their recent salary restructures do. Dallas is making moves so they can look to free agency to fill out their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
This doesn't mean they're going to overspend — so don't expect a major splash. Even so, they can get some affordable talent on the open market. Here's a look at seven such options.
Will Hernandez, G
With Zack Martin heading into retirement, the Cowboys are comfortable with Brock Hoffman as their new starter on the offensive line. That doesn't mean they can't explore outside options.
One that makes sense would be Will Hernandez. He's a powerful run blocker who spent two years working with Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Hernandez is coming off a season-ending knee injury, which is why he might be affordable.
Malcolm Koonce, EDGE
Another player coming off an injury that could lower his price tag is Malcolm Koonce. A breakout star who recorded eight sacks in 2023, Koonce missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. He could be willing to sign a one-year "prove-it" deal, which is the type of bargain the Jones family loves.
Poona Ford, DT
Osa Odighizuwa is locked in for the foreseeable future but there are still concerns next to him. Dallas hasn't been able to develop a 1-tech and Mazi Smith remains inconsistent.
That's why Poona Ford would make a lot of sense. He's a beast in the run game and recorded eight tackles for a loss for the Chargers in 2024. Ford doesn't offer much on third downs, which is why he can be signed to a manageable contract, but he would bring some much-needed relief against the run.
Ernest Jones IV, LB
Eric Kendricks was a great addition in 2024. His experience under Mike Zimmer made him an instant success, but it doesn't seem likely the Cowboys will bring him back.
If that's the case, they could look to someone such as Ernest Jones IV who spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. Despite changing teams, he recorded 138 tackles, broke up four passes, and had an interception.
He would be a great addition next to Marist Liufau. Plus, Jones would help Dallas as DeMarvion Overshown recovers from his knee injury and then allow them to boast an impressive trio when Overshown comes back.
DeMarcus Walker, DE
Just as Eric Kendricks was a fit due to his connection with Mike Zimmer, DeMarcus Walker would be a smart move since he worked under Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears. Walker recorded 77 tackles and seven sacks in two seasons with Eberflus and would be an affordable rotational defender.
The Cowboys are likely losing Chauncey Golston and Carl Lawson in free agency. There's also a chance DeMarcus Lawrence leaves — if they can't come to terms on a deal both sides like. Walker could help soften the blow from those departures.
Nick Chubb, RB
With Rico Dowdle set to make more money than initially expected, the Cowboys might be willing to let him walk. They can replace Dowdle in a loaded 2025 NFL Draft class but it would be smart to add a veteran as well. One option is Nick Chubb, who isn't in the plans for the Cleveland Browns.
Chubb was one of the more dominant backs in the NFL a couple of years ago but a knee injury in 2023 put a halt to his career. He returned in 2024 and didn't have the same burst, but showed some of the flashes that made him great. He then went back to the IR with a broken foot.
His market value is low as he enters free agency and while there's a chance he won't be close to the same player, the risk is low and the worst-case scenario is that he would be a decent RB2.
Tyler Lockett, WR
The Seattle Seahawks are cleaning house. That includes saying goodbye to Tyler Lockett, who was released after 10 seasons.
His best stretch of football was from 2018-2020, which is when Brian Schottenheimer was his offensive coordinator. That makes him an excellent option for the Cowboys who find themselves in need of a No. 2 wideout.
