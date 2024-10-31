Cowboys fans need to prepare for unexpected contract negotiation next offseason
Contract negotiations dominated the headlines this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Fans had to endure what felt like never-ending back and forth as the team took its time to sign Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to new deals.
With those out of the way, the attention turned to Micah Parsons, who is expected to break the bank shortly. He’s not alone though as Dallas could wind up struggling to find common ground with their top offensive weapon.
Kicker Brandon Aubrey is going to be eligible for an extension this offseason. IfJerry Jones thought he could talk Aubrey into taking a team-friendly deal, he’s going to be sadly mistaken as the soccer-player turned Pro Bowl kicker hired Todd France.
If that name sounds familiar, it would be due to the fact that France handled the negotiations for Prescott.
Aubrey, who was the surprise selection in 2023 to take over as the team’s placekicker, has been one of the few bright spots this season. The second-year player has connected on 18-of-20 field goals, including a franchise-record 65-yarder.
He’s flirted with the NFL record as well, hitting one from 66 yards in the preseason and again in Week 1 against Cleveland. Unfortunately, that one was waived off due to a penalty.
It feels like a matter of time before he unseats Justin Tucker’s mark of 66, which is why it’s also safe to say he’s going to be a nightmare for the frugal Jones family this offseason.
