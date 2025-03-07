Cowboys Country

Cowboys free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing Mekhi Becton

With the news of Zack Martin's retirement, the Cowboys are in the market to add a guard this offseason. Could a Philadelphia Eagles free agent be the perfect fit?

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys offense will be without one of its longest-tenured players next season, as Zack Martin recently announced his retirement.

There's no question that Martin is a future Hall-of-Famer, which means the Cowboys have some very big shoes to fill.

To fix the issue swiftly, the franchise should look to free agency to make up for the loss of Martin. One candidate the Cowboys should target is former Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton.

Pros of signing Mekhi Becton

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Becton is coming off of a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles, starting 15 games for the team this past season.

In 903 snaps from this past season, Becton allowed just three sacks. The former Eagles star is just 25 years old, meaning he could be the long-term solution.

Cons of signing Mekhi Becton

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Becton had a slight issue with penalties this past season, being called for four. To put that in perspective, Martin had just one penalty called on him all season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Becton left a lot to be desired in pass blocking, grading as the 60th best guard in that category.

Verdict

The Cowboys should absolutely take a closer look at Becton during free agency. His addition would mean the team has a surefire started adding to the lineup before the team even gets to the 2025 NFL Draft.

