Cowboys free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing Mekhi Becton
The Dallas Cowboys offense will be without one of its longest-tenured players next season, as Zack Martin recently announced his retirement.
There's no question that Martin is a future Hall-of-Famer, which means the Cowboys have some very big shoes to fill.
To fix the issue swiftly, the franchise should look to free agency to make up for the loss of Martin. One candidate the Cowboys should target is former Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton.
Pros of signing Mekhi Becton
Becton is coming off of a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles, starting 15 games for the team this past season.
In 903 snaps from this past season, Becton allowed just three sacks. The former Eagles star is just 25 years old, meaning he could be the long-term solution.
Cons of signing Mekhi Becton
Becton had a slight issue with penalties this past season, being called for four. To put that in perspective, Martin had just one penalty called on him all season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Becton left a lot to be desired in pass blocking, grading as the 60th best guard in that category.
Verdict
The Cowboys should absolutely take a closer look at Becton during free agency. His addition would mean the team has a surefire started adding to the lineup before the team even gets to the 2025 NFL Draft.
