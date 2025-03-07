How new Maxx Crosby contract affects Micah Parsons' Cowboys deal
The Dallas Cowboys have taken their time in their negotiations with star edge rusher and do-it-all defender Micah Parsons, spending the last four days and counting in an attempt to hammer out a new contract.
However, it appears that the Cowboys insistence on being patient may have come back to bite them.
On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders came to terms on a new deal with their own star edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL with an average of $35.5 million per year in new money coming his way.
In other words, Crosby's new deal has reset the market for edge rushers pursuing new contracts, meaning Parsons will now command an even higher number.
So what could that new higher number look like? And how could the full extension be structured? According to NFL insider Mike Florio, it is a rather straightforward idea.
"A five-year, $168 million contract would create a new-money average of $36 million, at an actual payout of $33.6 million annually," Florio said. "Give Micah $40 million to sign. Add a $1.17 million base salary for 2025. For 2026, give him a fully-guaranteed $35 million salary with the right to convert it to a signing bonus. The 2027 salary would be $33 million, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed in March 2026. That’s a $109.17 million practical guarantee. Throw in a pair of $29.415 million non-guaranteed base salaries on the back end, and that’s it."
Moreover, both the Cowboys and Parsons would have motivation to get this deal done sooner than later as well, as it would create even more cap space for Dallas to use in free agency this off season on top of the money cleared up with the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb restructures.
Of course, this assumes that Jerry Jones plans on using that money to bring in free agents to fill needs on the roster and help the team win. Which, oddly enough, he said was not the plan with free agency.
“I’m not looking at free agency to fill voids," Jones told the media Wednesday.
Either way, the appears to be on the path to getting a Parsons deal done sooner than later.
