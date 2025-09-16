Cowboys hidden gem shocks with unbelievable stat in Week 2 win vs. Giants
Week 2 was full of excitement for the Dallas Cowboys, who notched their first win under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
They needed overtime and a monstrous performance from kicker Brandon Aubrey to hand the New York Giants the loss, but they got the job done.
Lost in the discussion surrounding their defensive struggles and Aubrey’s leg was the performance of KaVontae Turpin. The fourth-year receiver had 47 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, but was forced out of the game due to a neck injury.
Turpin’s receiving numbers were solid on their own but what’s unbelievable is how much separation he was creating. According to NextGen Stats, Turpin was creating an average of 6.1 yards of separation per route.
In a game that saw CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Malik Nabers, and Wan’Dale Robinson all make highlight-reel catches, it was Turpin who created the most space when running his routes.
That’s not only a testament to his incredible speed, but also the offensive scheme Schottenheimer is utilizing. Turpin showed flashes during his first three seasons while Mike McCarthy called plays but is quickly coming into his own under Schottenheimer.
Turpin doesn’t believe the neck injury will keep him sidelined for long, which is a good thing for this offense. With how well he’s working in the scheme, it’s only a matter of time before he has a truly explosive outing.
